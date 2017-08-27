Forest Hills parents can track busses thanks to app

As students head back to school in the Forest Hills School District, their parents have a new way to track their transportation.

Monday the department is launching a bus tracking system. Parents can watch, in real time, the bus traveling along it's route.

It's called MyStop by Versatrans. With MyStop students and parents know exactly where their school bus is and what time it will show up at their stop. That means no more excuses for missing the bus!

Parents can watch, in real time, the bus heading along it's route. The app will update and recalculate timing based on traffic. It's available for Apple and Android devices as well as a web app for PCs.

Parents can choose to receive push notifications about changes in their bus schedule, district wide announcements and other important info, making communication much easier.



"Two things that are different for Forest Hills parents this year," explained Forest Hills Director of Transportation, Darryl Hofstra,"they are able to log into a program called VersaTrans E-link. E-link allows them to log in and see the bus route information online instead of us sending home letters with the bus route information on it."

"The next part is they have an app for any of their smart devices and they can use it for their desk top workstation at home where they can look at the bus, see the bus approaching the stop and see its estimated time of arrival. So if it's running a little late or maybe a minute or two early they are going to be able to know that."

Hofstra says all of this is done through a secure login. Click here for a link to the apps.

And if you of know someone looking for a job, Hofstra says the district is looking for more bus drivers. Click here to apply.

