Former assistant prosecutor loses bid to have felony charge nixed in alcohol-involved crash

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The attorney for former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua J. Kuiper lost a bid Friday to have the criminal case dismissed on grounds the injuries involved do not warrant a felony charge.

Grand Rapids resident Daniel Empson suffered an arm injury in the November wrong-way crash on Union Avenue SE, but to suggest it caused serious impairment is “beyond ludicrous,’’ defense attorney Craig Haehnel argued.

“The medical evidence is not here to support he lost the use of his arm,’’ Haehnel told Kent County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Rossi. “To suggest this rises to a serious impairment is really stretching the imagination.’’

Special prosecutor Aubrey Koches contends the charge - reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function - is proper.

“There does not need to be a complete loss of use of a limb’’ under the statute, she said.

Rossi agreed. “Lesser impairment is properly considered,’’ he said.

Kuiper, who attended today’s hearing, remains free on bond. Haehnel afterwards said he may ask the Michigan Court of Appeals to weigh in.

Heahnel’s motion to have the trial moved out of Kent County was put on hold by mutual agreement with the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office, which is handling the case because of Kuiper’s former job as an assistant prosecutor.

A visiting district court judge in early March determined there was enough evidence to have Kuiper stand trial on the felony charge, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. During the March preliminary examination, the court heard testimony from two witnesses, including Empson, who was injured when his vehicle was struck by Kuiper’s pickup after Kuiper left a retirement party for his outgoing boss.

Empson testified that he suffered injuries to his right shoulder, back, left hip, legs and head. Three staples were used to close a wound in his left temple, Empson testified.

An orthopedic surgeon who reviewed the case, but did not treat Empson, said Empson’s right arm was in a ‘simple sling’ for several weeks to protect a “minimally displaced fracture’’ of a shoulder bone, called the greater tuberosity.

He described it as being on the “more minor end’’ of an injury spectrum and could be fully healed in six months to a year.

Allegan District Court Judge Joseph S. Skocelas, who was appointed to hear the case in Grand Rapids District Court, said while Empson didn’t suffer a serious fracture, he still doesn’t have full use of his right arm.

“The injury to Mr. Empson did cause the loss of the use of his right arm and that would qualify as a serious impairment of a bodily function,’’ Skocelas said in ordering Kuiper to stand trial.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting was assigned to investigate the case. Getting in early February announced the charges against Kuiper, who resigned from the prosecutor’s office after the crash.

He had been at a retirement party at a Grand Rapids restaurant for former Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth, who decided not to seek re-election.

About 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, police say Kuiper drove the wrong way on a one-way stretch of Union Avenue SE and struck a parked car, injuring Empson.

Empson is suing Kuiper for the crash, saying the impact "catapulted'' him 60 feet backward into the intersection of Union Avenue and Kellogg Street SE, "causing significant physical and mental injuries.''

Getting did not recommend criminal charges against three Grand Rapids police officers involved in the case.

The officers involved are Lt. Matthew Janiskee, Sgt. Thomas Warwick and Officer Adam Ickes. Ickes and Warwick received suspensions. The City of Grand Rapids fired Janiskee.

© 2017 WZZM-TV