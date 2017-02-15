Former Calvin College safety officer faces charge for reckless use of gun

Calvin College sign on campus. (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Kent County Prosecutors Office has filed a misdemeanor charge of reckless use of firearm against the former Calvin College Campus Safety Patrol Supervisor.

The incident happened November of last year. The Prosecutor's Office says that Lee Swafford is convicted of the misdemeanor, he could be sentenced to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The Prosecutor's Office says that Calvin College administration contact the Grand Rapids Police Department about the incident, which happened during the college's Thanksgiving break.

According to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office, the incident involved Swafford and a non-student pedestrian who was walking across campus. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Calvin College fired Swafford after the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer for WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)