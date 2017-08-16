Former congressman Vern Ehlers passes away at 83

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Former congressman Vern Ehlers passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at the age of 83.

According to a release, Ehlers served as a U.S. Member of Congress for the Third Congressional District representing Kent, Barry, and Ionia Counties from December 1993 until his retirement in January 2011.

Ehlers, was also a nuclear physicist and college professor. He also served as a member of the Kent County Board of Commissioners for four terms and the Michigan Legislature, two years in the House and eight years in the Senate.

For details regarding visitation and memorial service, contact Zaagman Memorial Chapel, 616-940-3022.

