Former funeral home owner faces more trouble from police

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Passionate embrace brings people to tears in Kent…Sep. 1, 2017, 6:29 p.m.
-
Man charged in arson fire that killed 13 horses near LowellSep. 1, 2017, 11:52 a.m.
-
Muskegon area girls set up lemonade stand for flood victimsSep. 1, 2017, 5:55 p.m.