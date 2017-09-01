Former funeral home owner in trouble with police again

Thomas Clock

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The former funeral home owner from Whitehall is in trouble with police again -- this time, for driving with a suspended license.

Thomas Clock pleaded not guilty to the charge on Friday, Sept. 1, in Muskegon County District Court. He's out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

Clock could face additional charges because he's still on probation for a fraud conviction. Last year Clock admitted he didn't complete a cremation services a family paid him for and also that he buried an empty urn.

Whitehall police ticketed Clock for driving on August 21. Clock has a preliminary hearing on the driving ticket on September 20.

