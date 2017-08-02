Former police clerk charged with pocketing parking ticket payments

(Photo: John Hogan)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A former clerk accused of pocketing fines paid on traffic tickets in East Grand Rapids has been ordered to stand trial on a felony embezzlement charge that could put her behind bars for up to 10 years.

Regina Rebecca White is charged with embezzlement by a public official over $50. She’s accused of pocketing $230 in cash and checks over the span of nearly two years.

White, 45, worked as a clerk with the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety when she took money while acting in her official capacity, court records show.

The money came from parking citations. Amounts included eight cash payments of between $15 and $45, court records show. She’s also accused of accepting two checks totaling $55. White denied taking the checks, court records show.

During an appearance Wednesday, August 2 before 63rd District Court Judge Sara Smolenski, White waived her probable cause conference and preliminary examination, sending the case to Kent County Circuit Court.

Smolenski ordered that she have no contact with her former colleagues in East Grand Rapids and stay away from the municipal building on Lakeside Drive SE.

White, who is married with a nine-year-old child, lives in Wyoming. She is free on bond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV