Forum being held in Plainfield Township to talk about toxic dumping

(Photo: John Hogan)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two local law firms are leading a discussion on the Wolverine Worldwide toxic dump sites found in Plainfield Township.

Solomon Law Firm and Johnson Law will host the Citizens' Environmental Forum tonight at Northview High School Performing Arts Center.

The event runs from 7-10 p.m.

According to the event's Facebook page, science experts from Grand Valley State University, DLDI Environmental Engineering and Partner Engineering and Science Inc. will speak to the crowd.

Wolverine representatives are not invited.

The forum is free and open to the public.

