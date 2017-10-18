Fourth generation of fruit farmers bring the fun this fall

Wells Orchards offers lots of fall fun.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Air13 drone team at WZZM has been touring fall destinations around West Michigan.

Today's stop takes us to Wells Orchards on the southwest side of Grand Rapids.

Michelle Trosper with the Wells Orchards family has fond memories of growing up on the farm and keeps that spirit alive today.

"This was my playground when I was a kid," says Michelle.

But she also knows the value of hard work. That's why they're open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 6 pm.

