Frederik Meijer Gardens to welcome 11 millionth visitor

Nearly 600,000 visitors explore the gardens annually. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Frederik Meijer Gardens is celebrating a milestone Tuesday. The park is welcoming the person who will be their 11 millionth guest.

Ever since opening the Richard and Helen DeVos Japanese Garden in 2015, and hosting the Ai Weiwei exhibition earlier this year, the park has had record attendance.

Tuesday, at 11 a.m., the 11 millionth visitor will be given a gift basket from the Meijer Gardens president.

