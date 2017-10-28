Stainless steel sink plug hole close up with water (Photo: Custom)

FREEPORT, MICH. - Residents in the Village of Freeport are being told to avoid contact with their water.

According to the city's Facebook Page, a valve failure during a commercial structure fire caused fire retardant to breach the water system.

City officials are telling residents to avoid contact with water until further notice.

Drinking water will be available at the Freeport Fire Department.

The DEQ has been notified of the situation. Further information will be posted on the Freeport Village website.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

