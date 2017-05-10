From bills to brooms: Snyder, Calley scrub Holland streets for Tulip Time parade

Gov. Rick Snyder, left, and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, right, dressed in traditional dutch clothing while they scrub the streets of Holland during the Tulip Time parade, Volksparade on Wednesday, March 10. (Photo: Courtesy of Lt. Gov. Brian Calley Twitter)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Normally faced with key policy decisions -- Michigan's highest-ranking officials tackled a different kind of challenge today -- scrubbing the streets of Holland.

Governor Rick Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley scrubbed the streets of Holland as part of the Tulip Time Volksparade. Both were dressed in traditional dutch clothing while they waved to thousands of spectators.

Upcoming Tulip Time parades include Thursday's Kinderparade and Saturday's Muziekparade.

For a full list of Tulip Time events and parades, check out the official Tulip Time website.

