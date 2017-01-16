Fundraising efforts underway for Grand Haven catwalk

Grand Haven catwalk needs funding

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Leaders in Grand Haven say they need help to bring back a West Michigan icon. Fundraising efforts are underway for the city's catwalk.

It's a two part project that will cost more than 3 million dollars. The first part will come from the feds as the Army Corps of Engineers will spend 2 million dollars to renovate the pier. As for the catwalk, Grand Haven needs to raise 1 million dollars by the summer and right now they are well short. The city manager tells us they still need nearly 700-thousand dollars to bring back the catwalk this year. Monday night at the city council meeting several measures were passed to move forward on the project.

"This is not something we just love in Grand Haven, everybody loves coming around that bend and you get that look at Lake Michigan to see that pier sticking out with the catwalk on it, it feels like your home it feels like you have reached your beach your Lake Michigan, we all feel like its something we all own together," says Pat McGinnis the City Manager.

The city plans on raising money at their upcoming Winterfest with a variety of events including a wine and beer tasting, a cold water dumpster dive and a run. The Winterfest will take place January 26 through the 29.

