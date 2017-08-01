Funeral for teen killed on Ohio State Fair ride held Tuesday

GROVE CITY, OHIO - Funeral services for the teen killed during a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair are scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed last Wednesday when a row of seats on the Fire Ball ride snapped off, sending riders flying through the air. Jarrell suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Seven other riders were hurt and five were hospitalized in critical condition.

Memorial services for Jarrell will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grove City United Methodist Church. Friends and family gathered for visiting hours Monday night.

Jarrell's family intends to file a wrongful death suit.

© 2017 WKYC-TV