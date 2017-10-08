Gas prices down this week

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The average price for gas is going down. According to GasBuddy, in Grand Rapids, the price has dropped 12 cents per gallon in the last week, putting the average at $2.35 per gallon.
The national average this week is a bit higher at $2.47 per gallon. That price is still 6 cents lower than the average a week ago.
You can find the best gas prices in the area by following this link.
