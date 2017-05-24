Get ready for fun: Fruitport Old Fashioned Days is back

FRUITPORT, MICH. - Old Fashioned Days are underway in Fruitport.
The annual festival starts on Wednesday, May 24 in Ponoma Park in. The fun includes a carnival, a petting zoo, live music, a 5K run, a marketplace and community garage sale among other activities.
►Related: Memorial Day 2017 parades, events across West Michigan
Old Fashioned Days continues through Memorial Day.
For more information, visit the Fruitport Lions Club website.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs