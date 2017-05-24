Get ready for fun: Fruitport Old Fashioned Days is back

Fruitport's Old Fashioned Days festival happening May 24-29. (Photo: Courtesy of Visit Muskegon)

FRUITPORT, MICH. - Old Fashioned Days are underway in Fruitport.

The annual festival starts on Wednesday, May 24 in Ponoma Park in. The fun includes a carnival, a petting zoo, live music, a 5K run, a marketplace and community garage sale among other activities.

Old Fashioned Days continues through Memorial Day.

For more information, visit the Fruitport Lions Club website.

