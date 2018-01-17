Ghost bike placed at site of fatal Holland crash

GHOST BIKE PLACED AT SITE OF FATAL CRASH - As Holland police continue to look for the second car involved in a deadly crash, community members are paying tribute to the victim.

20-year-old Johnathan Herlein was riding his bike to work on Wednesday January 10, when two different cars hit him.

A ghost bike was placed along Waverly Road in tribute to the young man. The bike serves as a reminder to passing drivers to share the road. Police are still looking for a white SUV that left the scene.

If you have any information on the SUV or the second driver involved you're urged to contact Holland Police at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV