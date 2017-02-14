Gift to help Grand Rapids Police comfort children

GRAND RAPIDS - People living at River House Condominiums are helping the Grand Rapids Police Department to comfort frightened children. The residents made 60 blankets that they donated to the department.
The blankets called "cop cuddlers' were presented to the department Tuesday morning. Officers will give them to young children who are displaced, frightened, or involved in legal disputes.
