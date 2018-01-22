Girl, 15, says Nassar assaulted her at medical appointments, and MSU still sending bills

Leslie Miller, right, holds the hand of her her daughter, Emma Ann Miller, 15, along with friend Margaret Abood as they watch a witness statement in an overflow room Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 in Lansing. (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

The mother of a teenage girl treated by Larry Nassar as recently as 2016 is still being billed by Michigan State University for appointments where the former MSU doctor sexually assaulted her.

Emily Ann Miller, 15, in her victim impact statement Monday at Nassar's sentencing hearing, said her last appointment with Nassar was in August 2016, shortly before he was fired by MSU.

She said her mother still is being billed for those appointments by MSU Sports Medicine.

“I’m possibly the last child he will assault,” Miller said.

A university spokesman said Monday morning he did not have access to Miller's medical records or billing information, but the information was passed along to the appropriate people at the university.

Monday afternoon, the university said former patients of Nassar will not be billed.

Miller is one of more than 90 women and girls who have delivered victim impact statements during Nassar’s sentencing in Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina’s courtroom. At least 144 women are expected to address the judge during the hearing, which started Jan. 16 and entered its fifth day Monday.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 sexual assault charges split between Ingham and Eaton counties. The plea agreements set the low end of his sentence between 25 and 40 years in prison and the maximum sentence being up to life. The judge will set the high and low end. His Eaton County sentencing is set for Jan. 31.

The plea agreement also required that those abused by Nassar be given the chance to give an impact statement at his sentencing hearing.

Many speakers so far have been critical of Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, saying the organizations enabled Nassar's decades of abuse.

Miller said she considered Nassar a male role model. But that image changed with each treatment and allegation.

“The word Nassar will permanently be associated with child sexual abuse,” she said.

She pleaded with Nassar in court, asking him to redeem his actions by providing worthwhile information on what type of notification was given to MSU, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee concerning his actions. She asked him to provide insight on missed opportunities when those institutions could have stopped him.

“Just remember, Larry, it’s never too late to do the right thing,” Miller said.

Miller also addressed MSU directly, saying she’s learned to become comfortable in the courtroom and “so should you.”

“My name is Emma Ann Miller and I’m 15 years old and I’m not afraid of you, nor will I ever be,” she said.

