GM to announce $1B factory investment and new jobs, AP source says

DETROIT, MICH. - General Motors will announce a $1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,000 jobs, a person briefed on the matter said Monday.

The automaker will make the announcement Tuesday morning. The investment is part of the normal process of equipping factories to build new models, and it's been planned for months, the person told the Associated Press. The person didn't want to be identified because the announcement hasn't been made yet.

Several other media outlets also reported a $1 billion U.S. investment is planned. GM spokesman Pat Morrissey said the automaker is planning to make an announcement at 9 a.m. on Tuesday but declined to say what it is about or provide details.

According to the Associated Press, multiple factories will receive part of the money, but GM does not plan to state where the new jobs will go. The company plans to use the announcement to tout both blue-collar and white-collar U.S. jobs it has created in recent years, the person said.

The announcement comes after President-elect Donald Trump has attacked GM and other automakers for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened on Twitter to tax GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze. While GM builds hatchback Cruzes in Mexico, most Cruze sales are Ohio-built sedans.

Mark Reuss, GM's product development chief, said it would be difficult to bring Cruze hatchback production to its Lordstown, Ohio plant from Ramos, Mexico because the plant isn't equipped for the hatchback model.

Reuss said GM has invested billions in the U.S. in recent years since the automaker's bankruptcy and has added thousands of jobs. Still, he said GM is optimistic about the policies the Trump administration will pursue.

"So I think that we’ve got to really take a breath, and really understand that he is pro business, he is pro U.S. jobs, he is pro-creating wealth and....we’ve got to keep that in mind and we are going to help him do that," Reuss said. "And so we are in for the long haul."

On the eve of the Detroit auto show press days last week, GM CEO Mary Barra said the company has no plans to change where it produces small cars due to Trump's threats.

Barra said the auto business has long lead times for where it produces vehicles, with decisions are made two to four years ahead.

Barra, who is part of a Trump economic advisory group, said it's too early to talk about a possible tariff. She said the company has more in common with Trump's goals on trade and jobs than differences.

