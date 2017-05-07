GoFundMe created for man killed in Grand Rapids double shooting

D'Andre Bullis, Sr., 23, shot to death on Friday in a double shooting in Grand Rapids. His family has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses for his unexpected passing. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A GoFundMe has been created for the family of the man killed in a double shooting in Grand Rapids on Friday.

D'Andre Bullis, Sr., 23, was on Grandville Avenue SW with another man, 26, in front of a barbershop when a suspect allegedly opened fired, killing Bullis and injuring the second man. The 26-year-old man is expected to recover.

Police spent several hours on Friday searching for the suspect, but were unsuccessful. On Saturday, police made three arrests in connection with the shooting. Official charges will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review. Grand Rapids Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Bullis leaves behind two children. His family created the GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover the unexpected funeral expenses.

