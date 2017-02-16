(Photo: State of Michigan)

LOWELL, MICH. (WZZM) - A former Lowell veterinarian who this week lost a bid to get his license back is now under investigation by the state for “unlicensed activity.’’

The investigation of Bruce Phillip Langlois was announced Thursday, Feb. 16.

“The agency currently has files open on this licensee related to unlicensed activity,’’ according to a statement provided by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. “These cases are being handled by the office of the Attorney General.’’

A panel of the Michigan Board of Veterinary Medicine in Sept. 2015 revoked his license and fined Langlois $25,000 for myriad problems ranging from poor record keeping to inadequate follow-up care.

Langlois took his case to the Michigan Court of Appeals, saying his license revocation was not supported by “competent, material and substantial evidence.’’

In a three-page ruling released earlier this week, justices upheld the fine and license revocation.

Langlois, who runs Animal Hospital of Lowell and launched a mobile business called Spay Neuter Express, could not be reached for comment.

But one of his supporters calls the state action a “witch hunt’’ and defended Langlois as a “compassionate, dedicated man who would never say no to an animal in need.’’

“I will go to my grave for this man; I wouldn’t have my rescue if it weren’t for him,’’ said Carol Manos, who operates Carol’s Ferals in Grand Rapids. (www.carolsferals.org).

Manos opened the animal rescue in 2006 and estimates that Langlois and his associates have spayed and neutered more than 10,000 cats as part of the Trap Neuter Return program.

Manos says she has no knowledge of Langlois providing veterinarian services since his license was revoked in fall, 2015.

“He is the only reason why I have been able to grow,’’ Manos said. “I wouldn’t protect a man who was doing harm to animals.’’

In a 17-page administrative complaint, the state in 2015 accused Langlois of negligence, incompetence, lack of good moral character, failure to maintain medical records and failure to arrange for emergency coverage or provide follow-up evaluation on animals he treated.

Langlois, 57, received his veterinary license in Aug. 1985.

