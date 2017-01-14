Goodwill launches pasta studio in GR Downtown Market

Blue Spoon launched its 'Pasta Studio' on Saturday, January 14th. Blue Spoon is located in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids Downtown Market eatery is launching a new concept - Blue Spoon, the eatery run by Goodwill will have a soft launch for their new 'pasta studio' today.

Handmade pastas will be featured on the menu, along with homemade sauces, salads, and breads. Shoppers can also pick up dried pastas.

"Blue Spoon's catering and contract food service program continues to be the focus of our business model, but having a retail space at the Downtown Market where we can try out new concepts and train individuals in different types of food preparation is key for our job placement program," said Jill Wallace, chief marketing officer for Goodwill. "Our Market Hall space allows us to continue experimenting with menu offerings while also creating visibility within the community."

A grand opening for the pasta studio will be held sometime in February.

