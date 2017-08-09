Gophers K earns scholarship in most elite way possible

Justin Juenemann is a senior placekicker from Phillipsburg, Kansas, who hasn't played in a game in all his years with the program. On Wednesday, he earned a scholarship. (Photo: University of Minnesota)

MINNEAPOLIS - A University of Minnesota kicker earned a scholarship Wednesday in the most elite way possible.

During a team meeting, Coach P.J. Kleck was flanked by a special guest, Kyle. Fleck explained to the team Kyle is receiving treatment at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

Kyle said Justin Juenemann, a senior placekicker from Phillipsburg, Kansas, visited him a lot in the hospital.

Coach then directed Kyle to use a cannon to shoot a t-shirt at Juenemann. He caught it but took a moment to realize what the t-shirt said.

"Justin, Congratulations on earning a scholarship!" it read.

The "Row The Boat" Culture is all about serving & giving!! Congrats to @JustinJuenemann on EARNING his scholarship!! https://t.co/fguiiyt5tY — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 9, 2017

The team burst into celebration. The video later shows Juenemann using Face Time to show his mother, Charlene, the news. She screamed with joy.

"I've never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy who is not a star player," said Fleck of Juenemann. "He could easily not do it and nobody would ever say anything. And all he does is continue to keep his oar in his water, live that holistic life -- academically, athletically, socially and spiritually -- and you're sitting here looking at two examples of what our culture can do. What we can do for other people. What other people can do for us."

Juenemann hasn't seen any game action in his four years with the program. He's pursuing a Masters Degree in Human Resource and Industrial Relations.

