Gov. Dayton diagnosed with prostate cancer

Governor Mark Dayton announces he has prostate cancer. (Photo: Lee Wall, KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The Governor made the announcement to reporters at a press conference to unveil his 2017 budget, just hours after Dayton collapsed at the end of his State of the State address Monday night.

Dayton says doctors at the Mayo Clinic detected elevated PSA levels during his routine yearly physical two weeks ago. A tumor was detected, and a biopsy done last Wednesday. The official diagnosis was made last Friday, and Dayton says there are no signs that the cancer has progressed past the prostate. He will travel to the Mayo next week to determine the best course of action, which could include surgery, radiation or both.

"Give myself, give my family, give Minnesotans the assurance I'm functioning normally, which I do believe I am," he said of the tests and treatment he will undergo next week. "I don't expect it (the cancer) to impede my performance or responsibilities, but I'll know more next week."

Dayton is crediting annual physicals for the early diagnosis, telling reporters his workup from last year was normal, and the one performed two weeks ago revealed what appears to be an early-stage cancer. "No question, it saved my life," he said.

The governor says he was told that he was unconscious for between 5 and 10 seconds Monday night when he wavered, then fell some 40 minutes into his State of the State address. He doesn't think the episode is at all related to his cancer diagnosis.

"I believe they're two separate issues," Dayton insisted. "I'm not a doctor but I don't believe there's any connection."

