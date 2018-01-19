Government shutdown looms: what would or wouldn't keep running

The exterior of the Gerald R. Ford Museum on July 13, 2011 the day wife Elizabeth 'Betty' Ford's body arrived for burial. (Photo: Stephanie Himango)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Lawmakers are running out of time to avoid a partial shutdown of the government. Here's what would or wouldn't keep running if there is a shutdown.

A service most American use, even if minimally, wouldn't stop with a shutdown.

The U.S. Postal Service has its own revenue stream and would continue to deliver mail. Local post offices will remain open.

►Related: Michigan senators will vote against GOP's short-term budget

Flights and Amtrak train routes will continue as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers would remain on the job.

Customs and Border Protection agents would also report to work.

150 Michigan employees of the Huron-Manistee National Forest would be told what to do if a shutdown happens.

During the last shut down non-essential Forest Service employees didn't work, firefighters and law enforcement agents did.

In Grand Rapids the Gerald R. Ford Museum would likely be closed to visitors.

The Federal court should stay open at least for the time being.

Social Security checks and food stamps will continue to be sent out, much of that process is automated.

►Related: As government shutdown looms, Pentagon readies to shutter offices, troops to keep fighting without pay

Michigan has seven locations under management of the National Parks System.

The Interior Department says it will work to keep national parks and public lands as accessible as possible.

If there's a shut down passports, visas and gun permits would not be processed.

National museums in Washington D.C. would also remain open this weekend, but are expected to close next week if the government shuts down.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV