(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central had no trouble moving to 4-0 on the 2107 season, crushing Forest Hills Eastern 62-0 at Cougar Stadium Friday night.

Quarterback Jack Bowen threw touchdown passes to Erik Grabow, Nolan Fugate, and Drew Gommeson to put the Cougars up big in the first quarter.

The Cougars play their first road game of the year next week at Spring Lake.

