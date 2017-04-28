Graduation ceremonies this weekend for GVSU and GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Graduates across the country are closing the book on their college careers as commencement ceremonies take place.

Here in West Michigan, Grand Valley kicked off a weekend full of commencements Friday, as students from the college of community and public service, college of engineering and computing and college of business accepted their diplomas.

Two more ceremonies take place Saturday.

The college is live streaming both on their website.

Friday was also the last commencement ceremony for retiring Grand Rapids Community College President Dr. Steven C. Ender.

Ender has served in the position for the past 9 years received the President Emeritus Award. Over 1,500 students were eligible to graduate at the end of last semester or applied for graduation this semester.

