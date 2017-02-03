Grand Haven man identified 37 years after being hit by train, brother speaks

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Louis Williams hasn't seen his brother, Jimmy in 40 years. Jimmy was from Grand Haven, he was struck and killed by a train near Cleveland in 1980, but no one knew that until recently.

"All through the years I've been looking down the street in the towns I've been in, so now I don't have to do that anymore," Williams said.

Williams does not know how James France Williams (Jimmy) ended up on those Ohio train tracks, but he's grateful the power of technology discovered it.

An Ohio medical examiner that follows up on old cases got a match from Grand Haven, after entering Jimmy's fingerprint into an ID system.

"We did have a contact with him within the index file it also crossed reference incidents we had involving the deceased," Detective Joe Boyle, with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, said.

A paper document showed Grand Haven Police made contact with Jimmy in 1961 and an officer took Williams' fingerprints.

"It was a shock, but a good shock and I wasn't really surprised because of his lifestyle," Louis said.

Louis described his brother as a man on hard times, homeless and an alcoholic. Though he may never know what his brother did with his last years living, he's grateful he does not have to continue to wonder.

"I'm just glad those kinds of agencies do that stuff with people because without them I would have never known."

A memorial is being planned for Jimmy in Michigan this summer. Louis said Jimmy was 35 years old when he died.

