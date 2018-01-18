Grand Rapids, Detroit miss the cut for Amazon's second headquarters

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

Michigan will not get Amazon's second headquarters.

Amazon unveiled its list of 20 finalists after reviewing 238 proposals from across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Detroit and Grand Rapids are not on the list.

The city placed a joint bid with Windsor late last year with a 242-page bid book that offered big tax breaks, cheap labor costs and a possible ferry to Windsor.

Amazon has said it will fill its second headquarters with as many as 50,000 new full-time employees over the next 10 to 15 years who would earn more than $100,000 a year in wages and benefits.

The 20 finalists for Amazon's second headquarters:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

Gov. Rick Snyder released the following statement regarding Detroit’s bid for Amazon HQ2:

“It’s disappointing we will not be welcoming a new Amazon headquarters to Detroit, but appreciate their continued investment and expansion in Michigan, including right in the heart of our Comeback City.

“Detroit’s proposal to Amazon was incredible and garnered positive attention for the city from all across the world. As a state we will continue to pursue these types of valuable opportunities for our talented workforce.

“We are a top 10 state and we will continue driving to be the best in the nation. There is no limit to what Michiganders can do, and this proposal demonstrated exactly how we can marshal our resources and collaborate. Throughout the process of putting together this bid, we learned our greatest strengths and identified areas where we can improve. Now we are even more ready for the next big prospect.

“Michigan’s spirit is unstoppable, and so is our comeback. This won’t set us back - we’re accelerating to the next opportunity. We know it’s out there.”

Mayor Mike Duggan issues the following statement on Amazon's decision:

"We would have loved to have made it into the next round for Amazon's second headquarters but everyone here is incredibly proud of the proposal we submitted. It showed a clear vision for the future of our city and brought out the very best of our city and our region.

"I want to thank Dan Gilbert, the Governor, County Executives, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and the entire bid team for an extraordinary effort in a short period of time. We learned a great deal from this process and it was a very valuable experience. We're going to keep building on the progress we’ve made and keep pursuing major developments. I expect that the lessons we learned in the Amazon process will help make us more successful on a number of other major potential investments that we are currently pursuing.

"We're going right back to work today to work on those other projects."

