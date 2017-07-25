Grand Rapids hires prominent public relations firm to improve communication

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is hiring a prominent public relations firm to help improve communication with citizens.

The firm is Truscott-Rossman, a well-established Lansing based company with lots of political and corporate experience. In meeting after meeting, city leaders say citizens ask for better communications and more access to information.

So, they are hiring some experts to help.

“We have a real opportunity to make improvements and we are looking to a firm that has expertise,” explains Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “To get some experts to come in and say this is what you are doing r well and this is what we need to improve.”

The city will pay Truscott-Rossman $60,000 a year for part time consultation.

Two years ago Grand Rapids hired Communications Director Steve Guitar and his salary is over $85,000 per year. The city manager says Guitar will stay on and work with the team from Truscott- Rossman.

