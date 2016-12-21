Grand Rapids housing market ranked 4th in top 'markets to watch for'

The riverview of Grand Rapids. (Photo: sbuckowing, Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is one of the top housing markets 'to watch for" in 2017, according to real estate website Trulia.

The website ranks the markets based on job growth, home affordability and online search frequency for housing with Grand Rapids ranking fourth on the list.

Five of the top ten markets are beach cities in Florida, including top-ranked Jacksonville. Trulia states that markets in the West and Northwest fail to make the primarily because of low affordability and slower job growth.

