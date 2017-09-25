Grand Rapids man drove down two highways the wrong way

West Michigan highway.

William Douglass, 51, first drove the wrong way on I-196 on Monday morning, Sept. 25. Cars on the highway swerved out of his way as he cruised down the road. He realized he was going the wrong way and conducted a U-turn on the highway.

Douglass then entered the off ramp from I-196 to the closed section of M-6. That section of M-6 is currently under significant construction and is not open to traffic.

The 51-year-old was then traveling eastbound on westbound M-6 at highway speeds. As he drove down the closed highway, he approached the overpass where M-6 crosses Jackson St. Due to construction, there was a one foot lip of cement where the bridge starts. Douglass crashed into that lip of the bridge and damaged his vehicle.

No construction workers were on the scene.

Douglass and his front seat passenger, Eleanor Church, 55, were both injured in the crash. They are both in stable condition.

