Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to attacking and abducting his father

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man accused of attacking his father in a bizarre Grand Rapids kidnapping case from last summer, has pleaded guilty to two felony charges.

Twenty-year-old Logan Love is one of four people charged with abducting Love's father.

Robert Long, 53, was assaulted outside his Grand Rapids home in June and driven to a motel in Ithaca, where he managed to escape.

Logan Love pleaded guilty this week to armed robbery and kidnapping. He's also required to testify against his three co-defendants.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending a minimum term of between 10.5 - 15 years

Love will return to court for sentencing on February 1, 2018.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV