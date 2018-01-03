WZZM
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to attacking and abducting his father

Staff , WZZM 8:52 PM. EST January 03, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man accused of attacking his father in a bizarre Grand Rapids kidnapping case from last summer, has pleaded guilty to two felony charges.

Twenty-year-old Logan Love is one of four people charged with abducting Love's father.

Robert Long, 53, was assaulted outside his Grand Rapids home in June and driven to a motel in Ithaca, where he managed to escape.

Logan Love pleaded guilty this week to armed robbery and kidnapping. He's also required to testify against his three co-defendants. 

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending a minimum term of between 10.5 - 15 years

Love will return to court for sentencing on February 1, 2018.

