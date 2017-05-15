Grand Rapids Officers honor the fallen in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. - Thousands of police officers from around the world visit Washington D.C. for National Police Week every year.

This year the Grand Rapids Police Department Honor Guard and Bag Piping Group are in DC honoring the fallen. The Bag Piping Group led by Sergeant Larry Poleski played for the "National Peace Officers' Memorial Service."

The service at the U.S. Capitol honors officers who died in the line of duty last year.

Both President Trump and Vice President Pence spoke during the event. National Police Week continues through Saturday.

