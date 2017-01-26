Grand Rapids pastor nabbed in online sex sting wants charges dropped

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

KENTWOOD, MICH. (WZZM) - A court hearing for a Grand Rapids pastor nabbed in an undercover sting targeting sex predators was adjourned today following a bid by his attorney to have criminal charges dismissed.

David Robert Diehl is charged with child sexually abusive activity involving an 11-year-old girl and using a computer to commit a crime. Both are 20-year felonies.

Attorney Matthew G. Borgula on Wednesday filed a motion in Kentwood District Court to have the case dismissed. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, was adjourned until mid-February.

Diehl was arrested in November following a probe by a police task force that investigates online sex predators. In this case, the forum was Craigslist.

Investigators say Diehl texted a person identified as Daddy Dave “regarding the possibility of meeting for sex’’ with Daddy Dave’s 11-year-old daughter, court records show. Daddy Dave was an undercover Michigan State Police trooper.

Diehl “admitted to having a sexual interest and curiosity in children around the age of 12-13 years old,’’ state police Trooper Matthew McLalin wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “Diehl admitted there was a strong possibility he would have met with ‘Daddy Dave’ for the purpose of having sex with the 11-year-old girl if there was zero chance of Diehl being arrested by police or having to go to jail.’’

The 39-year-old Kentwood man has no criminal record; he was working for a Grand Rapids area funeral home and taking online classes at Regent University, court records show. Diehl was a pastor at Church of Fire in Grand Rapids, according to its website in November, but there is no mention in court records of Diehl being a pastor.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Diehl’s apartment on South Creek Drive SE on Nov. 22. Diehl was not home; they caught up with him at work. Diehl “admitted to texting ‘Daddy Dave’ regarding the possibility of meeting for sex with his 11-year-old daughter,’’ court records show.

(© 2017 WZZM)