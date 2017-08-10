Grand Rapids police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

One man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids early Friday morning. It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Dickenson Street SE near Eastern Avenue on the southeast side of the city.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

The major case team is investigating the shooting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV