Grand Rapids police investigating deadly overnight shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids early Friday morning. It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Dickenson Street SE near Eastern Avenue on the southeast side of the city.
So far, no suspects have been identified.
The major case team is investigating the shooting.
