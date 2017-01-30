Grand Rapids Police looking to expand its volunteer program

GRPD patch

GRAND RAPIDS - The Grand Rapids Police Department is accepting applications for its now expanded police volunteer program. It is a chance to give back to the community by assisting in the neighborhoods.

The services provided by GRPD volunteers include assisting disabled or elderly people, identifying abandoned vehicles, enforcing parking violations, and observing and reporting suspicious activity within the city.

Volunteers for the GRPD need to be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen, pass a background check and participating in program training. They must be physically able to perform the volunteer duties and will be required to volunteer a minimum of eight hours per month. There is no cost to become a volunteer, uniforms and equipment are provided.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is asked to contact the GRPD’s Volunteer Coordinator, Officer Dan Myers, at (616) 456-4181, or by e-mail at dmyers@grcity.us. More information can be found on the city's website.

