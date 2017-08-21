Grand Rapids police start effort to bolster recruitment

(Photo: Courtesy of Grand Rapids Police Recruiting Dept. / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - Police in Grand Rapids are starting an effort to get young people in the western Michigan community interested in becoming police officers.

The police department is expanding its partnership with Boys & Girls Club Youth Commonwealth Partners to start a new mentoring and training program.

Police Chief David Rahinsky says in a statement that the department and the city have a "strong commitment to building a more diverse police department - one that is reflective of the community we serve."

The "Pathways to Policing" program is designed to give teens and young adults a chance to explore law enforcement careers. Grand Rapids police officers and club staff will run the six-week program, which includes hands-on training and skills development.

