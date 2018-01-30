(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man with a history of peering into windows has been ordered to stand trial for sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in Grand Rapids.

Xavier Jajuan Davis, 31, waived a hearing Tuesday in Grand Rapids District Court on felony charges that could put him in prison for life. He remains in the Kent County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Davis is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for an Oct. 25 incident at 303 Monroe Avenue NW, which is the address of DeVos Place. Davis lists his employer as DeVos Place, court records show.

He’s also charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a potential life offense, for a Dec. 28 incident on Oak Park Drive west of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Tips generated from a composite drawing released by Grand Rapids police in the late December sexual assault led to his Jan. 14 arrest.

Davis has a 2012 home invasion conviction in Ottawa County. He was charged in that case after his arrest for a window peeping incident near Grand Valley State University.

Davis was again accused of window peeping for incidents that occurred over the span of several weeks near downtown Grand Rapids in 2015. His image was caught by surveillance video at a home on East Fulton Street.

Davis was convicted of disorderly person-window peeping and sentenced to several months in the Kent County Jail. Court documents at the time indicated that Davis was a suspect in other window peeping incidents in which college-age women were targeted.

