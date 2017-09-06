GRBJ: Health system CEO announces retirement

Michael Faas, President & CEO of Metro Health – University of Michigan Health. (Photo: Provided)

The long-time CEO of a local health system has announced his plan to retire.

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health President and CEO Michael Faas will step down from his role in 2018, the health system said today.

Faas has served in that role since July of 1994 and will stay on until the search for his replacement is complete.

In his tenure at Metro Health, Faas oversaw the relocation of Metro Health Hospital from Grand Rapids to Wyoming, the construction of Metro Health Village, establishment of the system’s first neighborhood outpatient facilities, now totalling 18 locations, and the hiring of Metro’s first doctors, now up to 225 employed providers.

