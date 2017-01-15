GRBJ: Sears closure an opportunity for other businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Area realtors are looking at the closure of the Woodland Mall Sears as an opportunity for the region.

The thought led the 2016 Market Review by the Commercial Alliance of Realtors, which noted the closing of the one-time retail giant as a blip on the region’s retail market. According to CAR, retail transactions increased 14.4 percent in 2016.

“We will see a lot of activity from national realtors vying for the new space,” NAI Wisinski of West Michigan broker Rod Alderink said regarding the Sears space. “After many years of speculation, we can finally move toward additional available space in a highly desirable area.”

The Sears vacancy will open up more than 313,000 square feet at one of the region’s largest malls, and stores eager to expand their West Michigan presence can help fill the space in a market low on retail inventory, Ben Muller Realty broker Victoria Mitchell said.

Multiple realtors agreed with Mitchell and said local and regional companies are shifting their focus to neighborhoods rather than the major shopping corridors to find the space.

Brick and mortar retail stores are alive and well in West Michigan, the CAR report cited, especially with the Tanger Outlet and demalling of space at Holland’s West Shore Mall and Breton Village Mall, Colliers West Michigan Senior Vice President Mike Murray said.

“We are going to continue to see the trend of developers modernizing tired projects to bring them up to today’s retail standards, as retail evolves to meet the needs of its consumers,” Murray said.

Along with retail, hotel activity also trended upward in 2016. DAR Development Vice President Dave Denton mentioned two hotels in Gaines Township near the Switch data center, as well as a new project near Fifth Third Ballpark.

For the whole story, visit the Grand Rapids Business Journal.

