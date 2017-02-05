GRBJ: Wolverine Worldwide has plans to speed up

Christopher Hufnagel, left, Ainslee Neitzel and Banks find the looser atmosphere in the lighthouse to be more conducive to innovation and collaboration. Photo by Michael Buck

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Successful footwear brands will need speed to win in the increasingly fast-paced industry.

“It used to be the big ate the small; the future is going to be the fast will eat the slow,” said Christopher Hufnagel, senior vice president of strategy for Wolverine Worldwide.

Hufnagel said brands that will succeed are the ones that will be able to speed up their entire process, from development to manufacturing to shipping, ultimately getting new products into the hands of consumers faster.

Rockford-headquartered Wolverine Worldwide plans to be fast.

“We really are focused on accelerating innovation and accelerating getting closer to the consumer, and we are looking to accelerate that movement and to becoming a more consumer-centric organization,” Hufnagel said.

In its aim for speed, Wolverine recently completed its first innovation and consumer hub by converting a former warehouse space on its Rockford campus that had lain dormant for several years.

Dubbed the Lighthouse, the 15,000-square-foot space now houses the company’s strategy group, Merrell brand, learning and development center, advanced concepts team, materials library and its consumer focus group suite.

