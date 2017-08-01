Great Lakes Fresh Market planning for fourth location

Great Lakes Fresh Market to reopen the closed Plumb's location on W. Sherman Blvd.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Another former Plumb's grocery store will soon have new life as a Great Lakes Fresh Market.

The store at 1663 West Sherman Blvd. in Norton Shores will be renovated and may open before Thanksgiving.

Great Lakes Fresh Market has 125 employees. The fourth location should increase the number of workers to around 200.

Great Lakes Fresh Market has stores in Whitehall, North Muskegon, and Muskegon Township..

