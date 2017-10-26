Grieving mothers believe their murdered daughters brought them together

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Inside the Muskegon County Courthouse prosecutor D.J. Hilson is working to convince jurors Jeffrey Willis is responsible for the death of jogger Rebekah Bletsch,

Bletsch was shoot June 29, 2014 on Automobile Road in Dalton Township.

Investigators believe her death was the result of the failed effort by Willis to take her for his own sexual gratification.

The mother of Rebekah is Debra Reamer. She attended every day of the trial that started last week.

There by her side every step of the way is Debbie Huntoon. Both mothers wish the painful events that brought them together never happened.

Huntoon's daughter Jeanne Huntoon was stabbed to death in Grand Rapids. Her body was left near a parking ramp. Marcus Bivins was found guilty of murder, and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Reamer believes Willis belongs in prison too.

"I don't want to talk about the trail," said Reamer.

Not long ago Reamer and Huntoon found themselves attending the same event in the Whitehall area.

That's when Reamer sought out Huntoon. And she's thankful she did.

"I remember just hugging her," said Huntoon. "Saying Deb, mom strong baby, mom strong."

The new friendship is helping both women cope with the loss of their daughters.

"Which has given us both strength," said Huntoon.

And both mothers believe their connection was the result of another friendship.

"I think Becky and Jeanne are together right now, over looking us," said Huntoon.

