Ground bees exterminated at Riverside Park in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The city taped off an area around a playground at Riverside Park after exterminating for ground bees on Friday August 11, 2017.

The parks department put up caution tape around the area, so people would avoid walking on it until the ground bees were no longer a threat.

City officials said there is no longer a concern, and the tape will be removed soon.

