Groundbreaking for $68 million project at Byron Center School

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - In Byron Center leaders broke ground on the first project in the recently approved $68 million bond project.

Students, staff and the community came out to West Middle School for the start of work on a new athletic complex.

Improvements will include both a new synthetic turf and a natural turf field, tennis court and storage buildings.

Voters approved the bond proposal in May and will pay for improvements to nine facilities along with technology upgrades and new buses.

