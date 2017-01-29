Group organizes protest at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, after Trump's immigration ban

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A protest will take place beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in response to President Trump's immigration ban.

Michigan's Third Democratic Congressional District is hosting this protest outside the NE corner of airport entrance off of Patterson and 44th St.

According to their Facebook event, the group is not there to impede travel-- but instead, to bring attention to the cause. They will be protesting for those being detained at G.R. Ford airport.

Those attending are advised to dress warm as the group will not be entering the terminal building.

For more details, you can visit their Facebook event page.

