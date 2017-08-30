GRPD death investigation, 2 people found dead

A Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser at the scene of a reported threat involving a gun on Leonard Street NE early Saturday, August 4. (Photo: Matt Gard/WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were found dead at their home. Police say the investigation comes after a husband and wife were found unconscious Aug. 22 in the 200 block of Dickinson St. SW.

According to Grand Rapids police, First Responders administered Narcan to both victims but the treatment was unsuccessful.

Disaun Williams, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene along with his 27 year old wife, Ashley Mitchell-Williams.

Police say they are still awaiting autopsy results. Anyone who may know anything about the incident can call 616- 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616- 774-2345.

