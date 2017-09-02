GRPD investigating deputy-involved shooting on southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is now heading the investigating of a deputy-involved shooting that happened on the city's southeast side Monday morning.
Police confirmed that a shooting involving a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy occurred around 4 a.m on Whispering Way -- in the Burton's Landing Apartments complex near East Beltline.
A member of the Kent County Sheriff's Office Tactical unit was executing a search warrant part of a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation when the shooting took place.
While at a news conference following the shooting, GRPD's Captain Eric Payne said the suspect was shot in the upper torso and expected to survive. The deputy involved was not injured.
